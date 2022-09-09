If any Wild Things game, from now to the end of the postseason, has Washington holding a lead in the late innings, then chances are that Lukas Young will be the last line of defense.

Young has put together an impressive comeback season as the Wild Things’ closer. The righthander from Mobile, Ala., was signed by Washington late in spring training even though he had not pitched in a game since 2019. He underwent reconstructive elbow surgery late in 2020 and had been with three major league organizations throughout his pro career, which started in 2017.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In