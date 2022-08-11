FLORENCE, Ky. – Cam Balego and Hector Roa each homered and drove in three runs as the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls, 12-4, Thursday and completed a series sweep.
Balgeo, a Pittsburgh native who was signed Tuesday, went 2-for-4. He had a two-run double in the Wild Things’ three-run first inning and smacked a two-run homer in the third that made the score 6-0.
Roa had an RBI single in the second inning and put Washington’s lead at 12-0 with a three-run homer in the fifth.
Wagner LaGrange had three of the Wild Things’ 13 hits.
Winning pitcher Daren Osby (6-3) allowed one run over seven innings. He gave up four hits, did not issue a walk and struck out five.
The win improved Washington’s record to 50-25. The last time the Wild Things were at least 25 games over .500 was at the end of the 2005 regular season when they were 63-32.
The Wild Things increased their lead over second-place Evansville in the West Division to eight games, pending the outcome of the Otters’ game Thursday night at Windy City.
