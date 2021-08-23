AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things scored three runs in the seventh inning and used more stellar pitching to defeat the Lake Erie Crushers 4-2 Sunday afternoon and sweep the three-game series at Mercy Health Stadium.
The win moves Washington to within one game of Northeast Division-leading Sussex County, which had its game against New York rained out.
Wild Things starting pitcher Keven Pimentel (7-6) and relievers Steven Colon, Dan Kubiuk and Zach Strecker combined on an eight-hitter. Strecker pitched the ninth inning, allowing one run, to earn his 18th save of the season and 70th of his career, which tied him with former Evansville closer Eric Massingham (2011-14) for the Frontier League’s all-time record.
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an unearned run. Pimentel extended the Washington pitchers’ string of consecutive scoreless innings to 26 before Lake Erie tied the score in the sixth on a triple by Shawon Dunston Jr. and an RBI single by Zach Racusin.
The Wild Things, however, scored three times in the seventh. Tristan Peterson had an RBI single, Trevor Casanova scored on a wild pitch and Nick Ward singled to drive home Peterson and make the score 4-1.
In the eighth, Kubiuk entered with one out and the bases loaded. He got Brody Wofford to bounce into an inning-ending double play. That set the stage for Strecker’s record-tying save.
Washington will begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday night against the Atlantic Division-leading Tri-City ValleyCats.
The Frontier League’s transactions deadline is today, meaning teams cannot make trades – unless it is to replace a player who has been sold to a major league organization – after Monday.