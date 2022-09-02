Wild Things logo

Stephen Knapp took a shutout into the sixth inning, Wagner Lagrange and Devon Fisher each homered in the second inning and the Wild Things completed a three-game series sweep of Evansville by defeating the Otters 9-1 Thursday night.

The sidearming Knapp (4-3) allowed only three hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and was helped by a fast start from the Washington offense. The Wild Things wasted no time in getting its offense going against Evansville starter Brett Adcock (6-6). Washington led 6-0 after two innings.

