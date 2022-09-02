Stephen Knapp took a shutout into the sixth inning, Wagner Lagrange and Devon Fisher each homered in the second inning and the Wild Things completed a three-game series sweep of Evansville by defeating the Otters 9-1 Thursday night.
The sidearming Knapp (4-3) allowed only three hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and was helped by a fast start from the Washington offense. The Wild Things wasted no time in getting its offense going against Evansville starter Brett Adcock (6-6). Washington led 6-0 after two innings.
Andrew Czech, who was 3-for-4, and Cam Balego had RBI singles in the first inning, and Fisher hit a two-run homer to left field in the second inning. Fisher’s home run scored Hector Roa, who led off the inning with a single and moved all the way to third base when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Two outs after Fisher’s blast, Anthony Brocato drew a walk and Lagrange hit his seventh home run, pushing the Wild Things’ lead to 6-0. Lagrange had two hits and raised his batting average to .341.
Washington stretched the lead to 9-0 by scoring three times in the fifth. Ian Walters hit a two-run double and scored on an RBI groundout by Tristan Peterson.
Evansville’s only run scored in the sixth. Miles Gordon walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by J.R. Davis.
Washington relievers Christian James and Isaac Mattson combined for 3 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts.
Even with the win, the Wild Things lost ground to East Division-winner Quebec in the battle for the best record in the Frontier League. The Capitales swept a doubleheader against New Jersey, 4-0 and 9-3, and have a two-game edge on Washington with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Wild Things begin a home series tonight against Windy City.
