JOLIET, Ill. – It took the Wild Things 17 innings to score in its series at Joliet, and when Washington finally did get its offense going it fell one run short, losing 4-3 to the Slammers in a game that was played Wednesday morning.
Less than 24 hours after being shut out on one hit, Washington trailed 4-0 entering the eighth inning. The Wild Things managed to load the bases with one out before a strikeout for the second out of the inning. However, a wild pitch by Joliet reliever Caden O’Brien allowed Tristian Peterson to score from third base.
Melvin Novoa then hit a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 4-3, but another strikeout ended the rally.
Jared Liebelt retired the Wild Things in order in the ninth for his second save.
Washington pitcher Kobe Foster (2-1) made his first start since May 30. He gave up three runs on six hits in five innings. Joliet scored a key run in the seventh inning off reliever Ray Pacella to go up 4-0.
Washington was held to five hits by four Joliet pitchers. Starter Justin Farrell (1-2) was the winner. He allowed two hits over six shutout innings.
The loss dropped the Wild Things’s record to a season-worst five games below .500 at 15-20.
