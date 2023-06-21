Wild Things logo

JOLIET, Ill. – It took the Wild Things 17 innings to score in its series at Joliet, and when Washington finally did get its offense going it fell one run short, losing 4-3 to the Slammers in a game that was played Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after being shut out on one hit, Washington trailed 4-0 entering the eighth inning. The Wild Things managed to load the bases with one out before a strikeout for the second out of the inning. However, a wild pitch by Joliet reliever Caden O’Brien allowed Tristian Peterson to score from third base.

