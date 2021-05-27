FREEDOM – A ninth-inning rally fell one run short for the Washington Wild Things, which lost a 10-9 decision to the Freedom Y’Alls in a Frontier League opener for both teams.

Back-to-back home runs by Joe Campagna and Grant Heyman was not enough. Heyman’s home run was a two-run shot that scored Bralin Jackson and Campagna was a solo shot.

Campagna was 4-for-5 with fourth RBI and two runs and Heyman had 3 RBI.

The game didn’t kooj as though it would be a slugfest as Freedom led 1-0 after three innings.

But Freedom exploded for nine runs over the next two innings – two in fourth and seventh in the fifth. Washington kept pace by scoring three in the top of the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Trevor Cassanova went 2-for-three with two runs and an RBI and Jackson went 2-for-5 with two runs for the Wild Things,

Jose Brizuela wen 2-for-2 with two runs, Jordan Browser drove in three, and Chad Sedio went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run for Florence.

Washington starter Daren Osby gave up four runs and five hits in four innings. Michael Austin gave up six runs, two earned in 2/3 innings.

Sean Hughes threw two innings of shutout relief for Freedom.

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

