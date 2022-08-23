SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Rookie lefthander Kobe Foster allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Scotty Dubrule drove in a run and scored another and Lukas Young notched his 19th save as the Wild Things defeated Schaumburg 3-2 in a series opener Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.
The win reduced the Wild Things’ magic number for clinching a playoff berth to 1 and dropped the number for the West Division title to 3.
Washington scored two runs in the first inning against Boomers starter Aaron Glickstein (7-5), pushed its lead to 3-0 in the seventh and then held off a late charge by Schaumburg, which dropped into a second-place with Evansville in the West Division.
In the top of the first, Dubrule hit a one-out single and moved to third on Wagner Lagrange’s double to right field. Dubrule scored on an RBI groundout by Andrew Czech and Cam Balgeo followed with a single by pushed across Lagrange with the second run of the inning.
Foster (7-1) struck out three and walked three. He left after throwing 77 pitches. He lowered his ERA to 0.96.
Washington made it 3-0 in the seventh when a one-out single to center field by Dubrule scored Tristan Peterson.
Schaumburg answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh but left the potential tying run at third base. Williams Salas hit an RBI double off Zack Erwin as Chase Dawson advanced to third base. An RBI groundout allowed Dawson to score and make it a 3-2 game.
Four relievers followed Foster with Young retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth for a save.
