LITTLE FALLS, N.J. – The Wild Things’ clinching party was put on hold.
Todd Isaacs hit a three-run game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Josh Rehwaldt smacked a game-winning two-run shot as the New Jersey Jackals rallied to beat Washington 9-7 Tuesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium.
The loss snapped Washington’s season-high eight-game winning streak and prevented the Wild Things from clinching the Frontier League’s Northeast Division title.
The Wild Things began the night with a magic number of two to clinch the division. That dwindled to one when Tri-City rallied to beat Sussex County, 6-4. About 30 minutes later, Washington was on the verge of the title, leading 7-4 heading to the bottom of the ninth.
However, the first three Jackals hitters reached base against Washington closer Zach Strecker (2-6) with Isaacs’ homer forcing a 7-7 tie. After two outs, Justin Wylie doubled and Rehwaldt, who was in spring training with the Wild Things, followed with his game-winning home run to center field.
With the scored tied 1-1, Washington scored five times in the third inning against New Jersey starter Jason Zgardowski. Singles by Andrew Sohn, Scott Dubrule and Bralin Jackson gave Washington a 2-1 lead. Grant Heyman followed with a two-run single and Trevor Casanova lofted a sacrifice fly. A wild pitch scored Hector Roa and made it 6-1.
After New Jersey pulled to within 6-4, Sohn hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth.