LITTLE FALLS, N.J. – The Wild Things clinched the Frontier League’s Northeast Division title before taking the field Thursday night, then went out and defeated the New Jersey Jackals 6-4 at Yogi Berra Stadium.
Moments before the game, Washington clinched the division title when Tri-City defeated Sussex County 13-10 in the completion of a suspended game, eliminating the Miners. It is Washington’s seventh division title in its 19 seasons.
Washington will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-5 Can-Am Conference playoff series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The opponent will be the Atlantic Division winner, either Tri-City or Quebec. Tickets for the games cost $5 for any seat in the ballpark and parking is free. Tickets are can be purchased through the Wild Things’ website.
Washington avoided a sweep by the Jackals and did so by scoring two runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Grant Heyman led off the sixth with a triple and made it 5-5 when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Hector Roa.
Cody Young followed with a solo home run that put Washington in the lead.
Heyman led off the eighth with a home run to push the lead to 6-4.
Daren Osby (6-4) pitched six inning for the win. Zach Strecker pitched the ninth inning and got his 22nd save.