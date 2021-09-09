Wild Things logo

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. – The Wild Things clinched the Frontier League’s Northeast Division title before taking the field Thursday night, then went out and defeated the New Jersey Jackals 6-4 at Yogi Berra Stadium.

Moments before the game, Washington clinched the division title when Tri-City defeated Sussex County 13-10 in the completion of a suspended game, eliminating the Miners. It is Washington’s seventh division title in its 19 seasons.

Washington will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-5 Can-Am Conference playoff series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The opponent will be the Atlantic Division winner, either Tri-City or Quebec. Tickets for the games cost $5 for any seat in the ballpark and parking is free. Tickets are can be purchased through the Wild Things’ website.

Washington avoided a sweep by the Jackals and did so by scoring two runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Grant Heyman led off the sixth with a triple and made it 5-5 when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Hector Roa.

Cody Young followed with a solo home run that put Washington in the lead.

Heyman led off the eighth with a home run to push the lead to 6-4.

Daren Osby (6-4) pitched six inning for the win. Zach Strecker pitched the ninth inning and got his 22nd save.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In