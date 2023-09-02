Micah Yonamine drove in four runs and the Windy City ThunderBolts scored the game’s final nine runs to beat the Wild Things 10-4 Saturday night.
The loss drops the Wild Things’ record to 47-48. Washington must win the season finale Sunday (5:35 p.m.) to avoid a losing season.
The Wild Things led 4-1 in the first inning as Anthony Brocato had an RBI single and Andrew Czech followed with a three-run homer, his 21st of the season. Czech also had a triple.
Windy City outscored Washington 9-0 the rest of the way. The ThunderBolts scored four times in the second inning – three on a double by Yonamine -- to regain the lead and added five runs in the third.
Justin Goossen-Brown (7-1) made his first start of the season and went only 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs.
Washington reliever Arrison Perez pitched four shutout innings of relief.
Winning pitcher Taylor Sugg (5-8) threw six innings.
