Pop the hood, check the fluids and adjust the throttle. The Wild Things’ engine is sputtering.
With the team’s spark plug, shortstop Nick Ward (hand), and newcomer outfielder Anthony Brocato (hamstring), both sitting out their third consecutive games with injuries, the Wild Things’ offense continued to misfire Saturday night.
One night after being shut out by Evansville, Washington was held to five hits in a 5-3 loss to the Otters.
The Wild Things have lost three of their last four games. What was once a 10½-game lead in the Frontier League’s East Division is now 8½ over both Evansville and Schaumburg with 13 games remaining in the season.
“We’re not a good team right now. We’re not hitting, not pitching and sure as hell not fielding it. I’ve got guys who are 0-for every night.” Vaeth said while his team was holding a brief players-only meeting in the clubhouse.
If the Wild Things thought they were going to coast to the playoffs and division title, Vaeth has a warning: It’s hard to flip the switch and turn it on again after you’ve turned it off.
“It can be real hard to generate (momentum) again,” Vaeth said. “All we’re doing now is giving other teams a chance to feel good about themselves. If we play that team (Evansville) in the playoffs, they should be feeling good about the way they played against us.
“I know we’re going to have slumps — every team does — but we have to handle our business. … Right now, we couldn’t hit water if we fell out of a boat.”
Washington did little in the way of hitting for the third game in the homestand. After falling behind 3-0, the Wild Things did score three times in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score. The runs, however, came on only one hit as Evansville pitchers walked three batters and hit another during the inning.
“We can’t generate any offense. Teams have to give us runs,” Vaeth said.
Evansville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Washington starter Daren Osby. A single by Bryan Rosario and walk to Miles Gordon began the game. Washington was then unable to turn a double play on a bouncer hit back to Osby, which set up Elijah MacNamee’s two-out, two-run triple.
Osby retired 12 of the next 13 Evansville batters but the Wild Things generated nothing against Evansville starter Brett Adcock, a soft-tossing lefty who limited Washington to two hits through the first six innings.
“He’s a lefty with a breaking ball who throws strikes,” Evansville manager Andy McCauley said of Adcock. “He’s a little higher level because he was in Double-A in the Astros’ system, but he’s a crafty lefty.”
The Wild Things loaded the bases with one out in the second inning on two walks ahead of a single by Ian Walters. Tyler Wilber, who was replacing Ward at shortstop, then flied out near the foul line in shallow right field and the Otters’ MacNamee easily threw out Andrew Czech, who tried to tag and score on the play.
The Otters made it 3-0 in the sixth when a two-out error on a ground ball allowed Gordon to score.
Washington knocked out Adcock when Czech doubled to lead off the seventh. Jacob Bowles was brought in to pitch and he walked two batters and hit another, forcing in Czech with Washington’s first run. A one-out walk by Jake Polancic (4-3) to Scotty Dubrule scored Cam Balego and made it 3-2.
Washington tied the score when Hector Roa hit a high chopper that went for a fielder’s choice as Walters crossed home plate.
Evansville won the game with a two-run eighth inning against reliever Zack Erwin (0-1). Three consecutive singles, including a swinging bunt up the third-base line by McNamee, scored one run. When the throw by Walters to first base on McNamee’s infield hit sailed into foul territory down the right-field line, Zach Biermann motored around the bases to score the Otters’ second run on the play.
“I know they’re short Ward and Brucato. In this league, when you lose one you’re behind the 8-ball,” McCauley said. “We’re not ripping the cover off the ball.”
That two-run cushion was more than enough wiggle room for Evansville closer Logan Sawyer, who pitched the ninth inning for his league-leading 20th save. Sawyer has allowed only one unearned run all season and issued just two walks over 27 appearances.
“His numbers are eye-popping,” McCauley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.