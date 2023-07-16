FLORENCE, Ky. – The Wild Things were within one run of tying Florence twice in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series, but the Y’alls gave the hometown fans something to cheer about in a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon.
Florence (23-31) took two of three from Washington (23-31) in the first series following the all-star break. The Y’alls, Joliet, Lake Erie and the Wild Things are tied at the bottom of the West Division in the Frontier League at 12.5 games back of first-place Gateway (34-17) and nine back of second-place Schaumburg (34-21).
Florence scored three runs in the first inning and one in the fourth for a 4-0 lead before Washington plated one in the sixth and two in the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Y’alls added an insurance run that they would need in the eighth before the visitors scored one in the ninth.
Washington had the tying run on first base with nobody out in the ninth following Scotty Dubrule’s base hit to left field, but Florence turned a 5-4-3 double play on a ball hit by Wagner Lagrange and Andrew Czech popped up to left field to end the threat, inning and game.
Czech hit a solo home run in the sixth, and Abraham Sequera and Anthony Brocato had one-run blasts in the seventh. Brocato scored on a wild pitch in the ninth and doubled.
Sequera and Robert Chayka had two hits apiece for the Wild Things.
Jake McMahill yielded one earned run on four hits over six innings to improve to 2-3. He struck out and walked three. Brain McKenna allowed two hits but was able to get through the ninth for his third save.
Justin Showalter fell to 4-2 after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six. He struck out four and walked one.
