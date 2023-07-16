Wild Things logo

FLORENCE, Ky. – The Wild Things were within one run of tying Florence twice in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series, but the Y’alls gave the hometown fans something to cheer about in a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon.

Florence (23-31) took two of three from Washington (23-31) in the first series following the all-star break. The Y’alls, Joliet, Lake Erie and the Wild Things are tied at the bottom of the West Division in the Frontier League at 12.5 games back of first-place Gateway (34-17) and nine back of second-place Schaumburg (34-21).

