Washington Wild Things utilityman Joe Campagna and Schaumburg Boomers righthander Kyle Arjona have won Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively, in the Frontier League, it was announced Monday afternoon. The awards are chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the league.
Campagna is Washington’s first Player of the Week honoree this season. A Blackhawk High School and Slippery Rock University product, Campagna hit four home runs last week, which was tops in the league. His nine hits and nine RBI were among the league’s best. He was second in the league in batting average over the last seven days, hitting .474 in five games.
Campagna went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Washington’s 6-5 win over Florence last Tuesday.
The 24-year-old is in his first season the Wild Things. He spent 2020 with the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies – a team of players under the Wild Things’ umbrella – and the Skylands Cardinals, who participated in the All-American Baseball Challenge.
Campagna has started at four positions for the Wild Things: catcher, second base, third base and right field. He is batting a team-best .339 with one double, five home runs, 16 RBI and one stolen base. His RBI total ranks third on the team.
Arjona is Schaumburg’s first Pitcher of the Week and second weekly award winner this year. Arjona tossed a complete-game shutout in Schaumburg’s 5-0 win over Joliet last week. In his nine scoreless innings, he gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. It was Arjona’s second complete-game shutout of the year with the first also against Joliet, 8-0, on June 8.
The 24-year-old Arjona is in his first season in the Frontier League after spending 2018 and 2019 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
The Wild Things begin a three-game series tonight in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners. Washington has a 13-16 record and is six games behind first-place Sussex County in the Northeast Division.