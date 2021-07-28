Since being activated off the disabled list last Friday, Wild Things third baseman Joe Campagna has been an impact hitter in an impact lineup.
Campagna, the former Blackhawk High School and Slippery Rock University standout, went 4-for-5 with four RBI and had his second career two-home run game as Washington continued to play powerball Wednesday night. The Wild Things hit four home runs for the second consecutive game, Bralin Jackson drove in four runs and Washington overwhelmed the New Jersey Jackals 14-4.
The win moves Washington back to the .500 mark (27-27) for the second time this season.
Campagna, who was activated off the disabled list Friday after being sidelined for more than two weeks because of a sprained shoulder joint, has four home runs in five games. He hit a three-run homer in the second inning that wiped away an early 3-0 lead for New Jersey and added a solo shot in the sixth inning.
Campagna also had a two-homer game against Florence on June 23.
Starting catcher Trevor Casanova and backup catcher Cody Young also hit home runs for Washington, which is batting .327 and scored 45 runs in its last six games.
The game had a few tense moments, including in the top of the first inning, after New Jersey’s Dalton Combs had a one-out triple overturned. Combs, a lefty hitter, grounded a shot up the first-base line that base umpire Anthony Precurato called a fair ball. The ball rolled into the right-field corner and Combs motored all the way to third base for a stand-up triple.
Washington first baseman Andrew Czech, pitcher McKenzie Mills (3-4) and Casanova all argued that the ball was foul, prompting a discussion between all three umpires. Home-plate umpire Ron Whiting Sr., then signaled that the ball was foul and for Combs to return to the batter’s box. Combs didn’t immediately return, waiting until getting an explanation from the umpires.
When back in the batter’s box, Combs was hit by Mills’ next pitch, a curveball that, well, didn’t curve. That sparked some angry looks and words from players in each dugout but it was quickly suppressed.
The Jackals took a 3-0 lead in the second, getting an RBI triple by Josh Rehwalt, who scored when the throw to from the outfield got past third base. One out later, catcher Nicco Toni homered down the left-field line to make it a three-run Jackals lead.
Washington wiped away the deficit in its half of the second as Campagna hit a three-run homer, also down the left-field line, scoring Hector Roa and Casanova ahead of him. The home run came off New Jersey starter Chris Tessitore, who left after 1 1/3 innings with an injury.
Washington scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, the Wild Things had two walks, a run-scoring wild pitch and four singles, including one by Jackson that pushed across a pair. In the fifth, Casanova led off with a home run off the video board beyond right field to make it 8-3. Jackson capped the inning with a two-run double to center field.
Campagna hit his second home run of the game, and ninth of the season, again down the left-field line, with one out in the sixth to make the score 12-3.
Young smacked a two-run homer to left field in the eighth.
Notes
Relief pitcher Dan Kubiuk, a former punter and backup quarterback in college at Northwestern, made his Wild Things debut by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning. … New Jersey infielder Tyler Reis, a former Waynesburg University player, entered the game in the late innings. He struck out in his only plate appearance.