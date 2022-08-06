The Wild Things have lost one of their starting pitchers at a crucial juncture in the Frontier League season, but it was for all the right reasons.
The Miami Marlins purchased the contract of Washington lefthander Sandro Cabrera on Saturday. He will be assigned to the Marlins’ high-Class A affiliate in Beloit, Wisc. The Marlins indicated that Beloit was in immediate need of a starting pitcher.
“It’s always good when you’re moving guys and they’re getting another chance,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “It might not be the best time for us, but …”
The 6-4, 210-pound Cabrera made 13 starts and had a 7-2 record and 3.67 ERA in his first season with the Wild Things after playing four years in the San Francisco Giants’ farm system. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cabrera struck out 69 batters in 81 innings for Washington and was second on the pitching staff with seven quality starts. Rob Whalen leads Washington with eight quality starts.
“Sandro deserves it,” Vaeth said. “He has the rare ability to get stronger as the game goes along.
“He was a reliever in the Gaints’ organization, and in the long I think his best path to the major leagues is as a reliever. But if you throw strikes, then they’ll find a spot for you.”
Cabrera’s last start for Washington was Wednesday, a 9-2 win over Gateway. Cabrera pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, no walks and striking out seven.
With Whalen on the disabled list and Cabrera headed to the Marlins, the Wild Things’ pitching staff will need some fine tuning. Washington is expected to sign Jacob Showalter, a rookie out of James Madison University, to pitch Sunday against Lake Erie.
“We’ll explore all our options,” Vaeth said. “Not only are we losing a guy who knows the league and has done well here, but we’re losing a guy at one time was a top-20 prospect in the Giants’ system. There’s not many players available who brings what Sandro brings.”
Cabrera is the 46th Wild Things player in 20 seasons to have his contract purchased by a major league organization.
