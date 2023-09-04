Anthony Brocato, the Wild Things’ power-hitting right fielder, was named to the Frontier League All-Star Team.
Anthony Brocato, the Wild Things’ power-hitting right fielder, was named to the Frontier League All-Star Team.
The league announced its end-of-season all-stars and award winners Sunday.
Brocato was one of three outfielders selected and the only Washington player to be honored with an all-star selection.
Brocato, from Helmetta, N.J., finished the season with a .282 batting average, 19 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs. He led the Wild Things with 73 runs and tied for the lead with 69 RBI. The 28 home runs ranked fourth in the league and was the second-best single-season total in Wild Things history. The runs and home runs were career highs for Brocato. The 19 doubles matched his career high.
Brocato was acquired by Washington late last season in a trade with Florence.
“You can look at the back of a guy’s baseball card and the numbers there are an indication of what the guy is," Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. "Even if a guy scuffles early in the season, you let it play out and by the end of the season his numbers will match the numbers on the back of his baseball card.
“Brocato has proven to be an all-star. In 2021 in Southern Illinois, he had 17 home runs. He had 24 last year. If we had more people on base in front of him he’d have more RBIs.”
New Jersey third baseman James Nelson (.388, 30 HR, 82 RBI, 34 SB) was named the Frontier League’s Most Valuable Player. Joliet lefthander Cole Cook (12-2, 2.23) was the Pitcher of the Year and Evansville outfielder Noah Myers (.322, 18 HR, 41 SB) was the Rookie of the Year. Gateway’s Steve Brook was named the Manager of the Year.
Joining Brocato on the all-league team were Nelson, catcher Rusber Estrada, outfielder Josh Rehwaldt and designated hitter Keon Barnum of New Jersey, Cook and first baseman Matthew Warkentin from Joliet, Scahumburg second baseman Chase Dawson, New York shortstop Matt McDermott, Gateway outfielder Jairus Richards and Quebec relief pitcher Frank Moscatiello.
