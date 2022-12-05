The Wild Things announced Monday that all-star outfielder Anthony Brocato has been re-signed for the 2023 Frontier League season.
Washington also announced that it has picked up the option on 14 of its unsigned players, declined the options on 10 players and that two players from last year became free agents at the end of the 2022 season.
Brocato was acquired in a trade deadline deal with Florence in August and it was expected that 2022 would be his last in pro baseball. The Wild Things, however, were able to get another season out of the right fielder, who was voted to the Frontier League All-Star Game last summer.
To acquire Brocato, Washington sent center fielder Cole Brannen to the Y’alls as the player to be named.
Brocato enjoyed his best season as a pro in his third season as a pro in 2002, when he batted .300 with 19 doubles, a career-high 24 home runs and 76 RBI.
“I’m excited to have Anthony for a full season. It was a big pickup for us at the end of last year although we knew he wasn’t 100% healthy,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “I was pleased with what he gave us especially on the defensive side. Outside of (Wagner) Lagrange, we really didn’t get a whole lot offensively from our right-handed hitters in our lineup. So, we are hoping Brocato will help fill that void.”
With the league’s option deadline approaching, the Wild Things exercised the club options on LHP Sandro Cabrera, IF Scotty Dubrule, C Devon Fisher, LHP Kobe Foster, RHP Stephen Knapp, RHP Dan Kubiuk, OF Wagner Lagrange, LHP Kenny Pierson, OF Hector Roa, IF Tyler Wilber, C Melvin Novoa, RHP Jake Pilarski. LHP Holden Bernhardt and LHP Ryan Hennen.
Washington declined the options on C Cam Balego, OF Jared Mang, RHP Isaac Mattson, RHP Rob Whalen, C/IF Landen Barns, OF Roberto Caro, IF Nate Fisbeck, RHP Hayden Pearce, RHP Adonis Rosa and IF Jamey Smart.
Pitchers Zack Erwin and Daren Osby did not have options on their contracts and are free agents.
