Scotty Dubrule’s one-out single scored Trevor Casanova with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 6-5 Sunday night.
The run came after Washington’s bullpen was unable to protect a 5-1 lead in the top of the eighth as Florence used a three-run homer by Harrison DiNicola off Jesus Balaguer to tie the score at 5-5.
Casanova led off the bottom of the eighth with a double into the left-field corner and was bunted to third base by Tyler Reis. Dubrule followed with his third hit of the game.
Washington had a season-high 16 hits, including four by Tristan Peterson. Hector Roa was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Andrew Czech also drove in two.
Winning pitcher Ben Vincini (5-0) faced one batter. Zach Strecker pitched the ninth for his 14th save.
Washington gained one game on Northeast Division leader Sussex County, which lost 8-2 at Tri-City. The Miners lead the Wild Things by 1½ games.