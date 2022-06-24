CRESTWOOD, ILL. — The long bus ride to Chicago didn’t hurt the Wild Things’ hitters.
Washington pounded out 15 hits and drew 10 walks, and Sandro Cabrera pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Wild Things rolled to a 16-2 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts in a series opener Friday night at Ozinga Field.
Alex Alvarez, Wagner Lagrange and Hector Roa each drove in three runs to lead Washington at the plate. Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the second inning to provide all the offense the Wild Things would need. Ramon Osuna hit a ninth-inning home run. Lagrange went 3-for-5 with a double and scored three times.
Cabrera (3-2), pitching his first game since coming off suspension, allowed three hits and left with an 11-1 lead. Cabrera struck out nine.
The win, combined with Lake Erie’s victory over Evansville, gives the Wild Things a 2½-game lead in the Frontier League’s West Division.