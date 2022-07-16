EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Andrew Czech hit a two-run double and four Washington pitchers combined on a shutout as the Wild Things defeated Evansville 3-0 Saturday night at Bosse Field.
The win moves Washington back into sole possession of first place in the Frontier League's West Division and assures the Wild Things of being no worse than tied for the division lead at the all-star break, which begins Monday.
Washington starter Kobe Foster (3-1) was masterful, throwing six scoreless innings. Foster scattered seven hits and issued only one walk. He struck out four.
Christian James, Kenny Pierson and Lukas Young each tossed one scoreless inning of relief with Young getting his 11th save.
The Wild Things scored the only runs they would need in the third inning against Evansville starter Ryan O'Reilly (4-4). Singles by Alex Alvarez, Scotty Dubrule and Wagner Lagrange loaded the bases with one out and Czech hit his two-run double to left centerfield.
Washington added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Czech and Jared Mang each singled to put runners on first and third, and Cole Brannen bounced into a fielder's choice that scored Czech.