FLORENCE, Ky. – Wagner Lagrange went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs, Tristan Peterson homered and the Wild Things’ offense erupted in the middle innings en route to an 18-6 victory over the Florence Y’alls on Saturday night.
Washington trailed 1-0 after three innings, then scored 17 runs over the next three. The Wild Things took the lead with a four-run fourth inning and added nine runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
