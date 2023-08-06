Out of nowhere Sunday night, Wild Things starting pitcher Hayden Shenefield self-destructed like taped Mission Impossible instructions.
Shenefield, who didn’t allow a run through the first four innings against Gateway, suddenly lost the command of his pitches. During an eight-batter stretch, Shenefield hit four of them with pitches.
On most nights this season, that would have spelled disaster for Washington.
That’s because the Wild Things did just enough on offense early in the game and its bullpen – Justin Goossen-Brown and Lukas Young, in particular – came to the rescue of the starting pitcher.
Wes Darvill and Anthony Brocato hit home runs, Scotty Dubrule stole home and Goossen-Brown and Young combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief as the Wild Things defeated West Division-leading Gateway, 4-3.
Washington won the three-game series and continued a trend of alternating wins and losses, which started back in July. The Wild Things know they need to play much better than .500 ball the rest of the season to climb into the playoff race, but they will gladly take this win because so many people contributed.
Brocato led off the bottom of the first inning with a single off Gateway starter Parker Johnson (0-2) and Darvill followed with his first home run with the Wild Things, a two-run shot off the video board beyond right field, for a 2-0 lead.
The 31-year-old Darvill was a standout player for years with Winnipeg in the American Association and is a former fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs. He had not played pro ball since 2021, playing only for Team Canada until Washington signed him July 24.
“It takes a while of getting at-bats and putting swings on the ball to get back in a groove,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said of Darvill. Vaeth was Darvill’s hitting coach for several years in Winnipeg.
“He was never a double-digit homer guy, but Wes always found a way to come up with big hits. He’d use the whole field. His swing is still a work in progress. I was more excited about his base hit (Saturday) night to the opposite field than I was about the home run today. That hit to left field shows he’s on the right path.”
Brocato has been on the right path all season. He hit his team-leading 22nd homer the opposite way, to right field, leading off the third inning. Brocato, Washington’s right fielder, also threw out Gateway’s Willie Estrada at home plate to end the second inning. Estrada was trying to score from second base on a single.
In the fourth, Dubrule led off with a single and two batters later was at third base with J.C. Santini at first after he was hit by a pitch. Santini tried to steal second base, and Estrada, the Grizzlies’ catcher, threw to second Dubrule broke for home plate and scored easily, giving Washington a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth, Shenefield (2-3) began his bout of wildness. He gave up a one-out single to Cole Brannen and then hit three consecutive batters to force in a run.
In the sixth, Shenefield hit Andrew Penner to begin the inning, and two batters later Estrada hit his second home run in as many days to cut the Washington lead to 4-3.
That’s when Goossen-Brown entered the game. He tossed 2 2/3 hitless innings. The only baserunner he allowed came on his own throwing error.
Young pitched the ninth inning for his 10th save, retiring all three batters he faced on groundouts to Dubrule at second base.
“Goossen-Brown came in and shut the door and Lukas has been throwing the ball really well,” Vaeth said.
Extra bases
Prior to the game, Washington placed utility player Nick Gotta on the 7-day disabled list. … Gateway played for the second consecutive day without Frontier League RBI leader Peter Zimmerman (concussion symptoms). … The Wild Things begin a three-game series Tuesday at Lake Erie.
