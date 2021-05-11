AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things drafted two players Tuesday at the conclusion of the Frontier League’s two-day tryout.
Washington chose left-handed pitcher Ryan Hennen with the second overall selection and added outfielder Jordan Anderson in the second round.
The Wild Things will begin spring training Thursday in preparation for the Frontier League season that begins May 27 at Florence. The home opener is June against Quebec.
Hennen last pitched in 2019 in college for North Carolina-Greensboro. Before that he had a successful career at Century Junior College, where he was the NJCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year as a freshman. He helped the Dukes to a fourth-place finish in the NJCAA World Series. That year, Hennen had a 7-0 record and 1.80 ERA.
Anderson has professional experience in the independent Pacific Association, most recently with the Napa Silverados. He played college ball at William Carey, an NAIA school in Mississippi.
“We look forward to both of these guys coming into camp and competing for a spot,” said new Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth. “Jordan is a strong, athletic outfielder who provides depth, and Ryan gives us another left-handed pitcher who showed ability to command the strike zone.”
The first pick in the draft belonged to Quebec, which selected pitcher Nick Horvath, who played in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system and at the University of Florida.