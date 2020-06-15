This is another Comeback Week – those unlikely come-from-behind wins that leave you shaking your head in disbelief – for “When Sports Were Played.” Today we go back to June 15, 2004, when the Washington Wild Things, trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, defeated Chillicothe despite striking out with two outs to seemingly end the game.
There have been plenty of wild games played at Falconi Field during the Wild Things’ three-year existence. So many have resulted in improbable late-inning, come-from-behind victories by Washington that public address announcer Bill DiFabio has dubbed the ballpark the “House of Thrills.”
The Wild Things authored another fantastic finish Tuesday night with a 7-6 victory over the Chillicothe Paints, and this one included what might be the most unlikely comeback to date by the home team.
For most of the night, the game was an exercise in frustration for the Wild Things.
Washington had at least one hit in every inning, starting pitcher Eric Holt allowed only one earned run in his third professional start and the bullpen continued its recent strong run by combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Yet the Wild Things trailed 6-4 when Joel Buchenauer stepped into the batter’s box with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the bases loaded.
Chillicothe closer Ramon Royce (2-1) quickly got two strikes on Buchenauer, who then swung at a pitch in the dirt for strike three.
That’s when the game really got interesting.
The third strike, which should have ended the game, bounced off Chillicothe catcher Tony Cosentino and Buchenauer quickly broke for first base. Though the ball never left the dirt surface behind home plate, Cosentino had trouble locating it, which allowed L.J. Biernbaum to score from third base and Buchenauer to reach first safely.
“That was a big play by Joel,” said Washington manager John Massarelli. “Joel strikes out with two outs, but he doesn’t hang his head. He hustles down the line and gives Jack (Headley) a chance to win the game.”
And that’s exactly what Headley did, with a little help from the legs of catcher Randy McGarvey. Headley chopped a single up the middle that Chillicothe shortstop Adrian Gascon flagged down behind the bag. However, his toss to second baseman Doug Dreher wasn’t in time to force out Buchenauer while pinch-runner Brandon Cornell, signed earlier in the day, scored the game-tying run.
Meanwhile, McGarvey, who began the play on second base, never stopped running and beat Dreher’s wild throw to the plate to give the Wild Things (14-10) the win.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of games, and won in a lot of different ways, but this one was certainly unique,” Massarelli said.
It was the second time McGarvey had tried to score from second base on a ball that was caught by a Chillicothe infielder. In the second inning, Dreher dove and knocked down a Headley single on the outfield grass. He quickly threw to the plate in time to make McGarvey the inning’s final out.
“I’ve always had a little speed for a catcher,” said McGarvey, who also stole his first base of the season. “The play in the ninth was same as earlier in the game. Sometimes baserunning like that works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
The daring baserunning wasn’t the biggest play turned in by McGarvey. With Chilliocthe (12-11) leading 6-4 in the eighth, McGarvey blocked home plate while catching a throw from Headley in center field and tagged Mike Spry for the inning’s final out.
“That block of home plate was a game-changing play,” said Massarelli, a former minor-league catcher. “That was a major-league play.”
Washington finished with 16 hits – all singles. Bill Greenwell led the offense by going 4-for-5. Headley and Brian Stoecklein each had three hits.
Ryan Hartzell (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win. Holt didn’t have his best stuff and gave up 10 hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings, but only one run was earned.