With the way the Wild Things have been hitting and scoring of late, and the way Rob Whalen has been pitching, the Wild Things didn’t need the New Jersey Jackals to help them Sunday in a series finale.
The Jackals, however, were determined to assist the home team and contributed to their own demise by committing not one, not two, but six errors — all in the first four innings.
Those New Jersey misplays, combined with seven innings of dominant pitching by Whalen and Hector Roa’s second home run in as many nights, led to a 7-3 win for Washington before 2,793 at Wild Things Park.
Though New Jersey’s defensive breakdowns and misplays contributed to Washington’s victory -- its eighth in the last 10 games – the Wild Things probably didn’t need the Jackals’ generosity because of Whalen. The righthander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and exited with a 7-1 lead.
Whalen (3-1) showed glimpses of why he made it to the major leagues as a highly touted prospect in the Atlanta Braves system. Whalen pitched ahead in the count – he allowed only two walks – and struck out seven. He was in control throughout the game, though he didn’t appear to be headed to a strong outing while warming up 15 minutes before first pitch.
“He didn’t have anything in the bullpen,” said Washington catcher Alex Alvarez, who had the best view of Whalen’s outing, “that really didn’t matter, though. He made the right adjustments. He knew what to do.”
Making the right adjustment is what separates a veteran professional pitcher from an inexperienced one. And there is no pitcher in the Frontier League who has Whalen’s track record.
“The guy has been around. We like to say he has some salt to his game,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “He was able to watch the first two games in the series and see how (New Jersey’s) guys approached their at-bats, how they jumped on us early in counts.”
Whalen, however, was able to consistently get ahead in the count, then finish off New Jersey hitters with a sharp-breaking and pinpoint slider.
“To put it bluntly, talent and experience,” Vaeth said when asked what is the difference between Whalen and a typical Frontier League starting pitcher. “He has a feel for the game. He doesn’t try to strike everybody out. He threw 66 pitches in the first six innings.”
Staked to a 7-0 lead, New Jersey did not have a baserunner until the Justin Wylie drew a two-out walk in the fifth inning. Whalen took a no-hitter into the sixth, which began with Edwards Salcedo drawing a walk on a 3-2 pitch. George Bell Jr., the son of the former American League MVP outfielder, followed with an RBI double over the third-base bag. It was the only hit Whalen allowed.
Washington scored single runs in the first and second innings against New Jersey starter Leonardo Rodriguez (0-2). In the first, Scotty Dubrule singled, stole second base and scored on the first of the Jackals’ errors. In the second, Ian Walters drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored when Cole Brannen hit a sacrifice fly.
The Wild Things scored four times in the fourth on three singles, three Jackals errors and two walks. Walters had a two-run single.
Roa, who became Washington’s all-time home runs leader Saturday night, hit a solo blast in the sixth off reliever Angelo Baez that made it 7-0.
Bryan Quillens pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Washington and New Jersey scored twice in the ninth against Dan Kubiuk.
“I would have left Whalen in had those two guys not needed the work,” Vaeth said. “I had told them they were going to pitch. Plus, we have an off day (Monday) so Rob can get some extra rest.”
Washington ended its nine-game homestand with a 7-2 record, winning all three series. The Wild Things start a six-game road trip Tuesday at Florence.