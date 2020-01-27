The Frontier League announced Monday that its 2020 all-star game will be played in Washington at Wild Things Park. The All-Star Week celebration begins July 13 with the game being contested on Wednesday, July 15.
“The Frontier League is extremely pleased to have our 2020 All-Star Game in Washington, Pennsylvania,” Frontier League commissioner, Bill Lee said. “Given the addition of the new teams, it becomes imperative that the premier event of the league be first class. We selected Washington and the Washington Wild Things because we know, from experience, they will create an extraordinary event.”
The Frontier League and the Can-Am League announced a merger in the fall of 2019, making the Frontier League the largest independent baseball league in the country. The league includes teams from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ontario and Quebec.
“We are honored to be selected for the first-ever all-star game of the newly expanded league,” said Wild Things owner Francine Williams. “For years, the Wild Things have been the team farthest East in the Frontier League, but with the expansion we have become the geographic center of the league.”
This will be the third time that Washington has hosted the Frontier League’s all-star event. The other times were in 2013 and 2005.
Jeff Kotula, President of The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency added, “We are delighted that Washington, Pennsylvania has been selected to host such a prestigious event. We are very proud of our community and excited to provide a world-class experience for visitors in Washington County.”
More information about the all-star festivities will be released in coming weeks.
“As soon as the details are finalized, we will share them with our fans, our sponsors, and our media partners,” Williams added. “I’m confident that this event will surpass everyone’s expectations and will showcase Washington County as the special community it is.”