It will be two years later than originally planned but the Frontier League All-Star Game is returning to Washington.
The league announced Monday that Wild Things Park will be the site for this year's all-star game on Wednesday, July 20.
Washington was selected to host the all-star game in 2020 but the Frontier League season was canceled because of the pandemic. Last summer, the Frontier League expanded with the addition of former Can-Am League franchises but each team played a regional schedule and an all-star game was not held.
“The Washington Wild Things are planning a truly unprecedented minor-league baseball All-Star Game and related set of festivities for the Washington, Pennsylvania region,” said Frontier League Chief Executive Officer Jon Danos. “We view the events as a special community celebration of the long history of the Wild Things, their fans, sponsors and supporters, as well as an opportunity for the team and the Frontier League to express gratitude and excitement for our players and our future.”
This will be the third time the Frontier League has held its all-star game in Washington. The first was played in 2005 and the second in 2013.
“We are honored that the league selected Washington as the site for the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game,” said Wild Things team owner Francine Williams. “This will be the first all-star game since the merger of the Can-Am League and the Frontier League, and we are planning a full five days of activity.”
The all-star festivities will begin Saturday, July 16 with the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game at Wild Things Park. The event benefits The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation, and is hosted by former Pitt All-American football player Dorin Dickerson.
An IWC Wrestling card will be held at the ballpark July 17, and the Eli Young Band and Lakeview will be in concert July 19. Tickets for the concert are on sale.
During the all-star game, players will wear the jerseys of Negro League teams from their team’s region as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Gibson was a star catcher for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays.
The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, on the Wild Things’ auction partner M@C’s platform, so that fans from all over can bid on and try to win their favorite jersey with proceeds benefitting the Josh Gibson Foundation.
Tickets for the all-star game are on sale. The cost is $10 for lower bowl seating and and $5 for tickets in the bleacher sections (the 200 level) of the ballpark.
The Wild Things open their 20th season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders.