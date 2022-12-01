The Wild Things received some good news Thursday when it was announced that shortstop Nick Ward, who was a Frontier League MVP candidate before being sidelined by an injury last August, will be returning to the Wild Things for the 2023 season.
Ward played in 82 games this year and batted .349. His 1.098 OPS set single-season franchise record. Ward also clubbed a career-best 19 home runs, drove in a career-high 61 runs, stole 18 bases and walked 63 times.
“Nick Ward is an MVP-caliber player. Every manager in this league would like to have a Nick Ward on their club,” said Washington manager Tom Vaeth. “He makes an impact both offensively and defensively on the field just about every night … having him back in the middle of our field definitely puts us in a position to contend again next year.”
In two Frontier League seasons, the Wild Things are 76-34 with Ward in the leadoff spot of the lineup.
The OaklandA’s selected Ward in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB draft out of West Chester University, where he won a Division II national title. He will be in his third season with the Wild Things.
“This is where I want to be,” said Ward, who is currently playing in the Australian Baseball League. “I can’t wait to be back in Washington and bring a championship to the city in 2023.”
The Wild Things have re-signed three Frontier League all-stars from last season.
