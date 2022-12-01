Nick Ward

Shortstop Nick Ward, right, will be returning to the Wild Things for a third season in 2023. Ward was Washington’s top hitter last season.

The Wild Things received some good news Thursday when it was announced that shortstop Nick Ward, who was a Frontier League MVP candidate before being sidelined by an injury last August, will be returning to the Wild Things for the 2023 season.

Ward played in 82 games this year and batted .349. His 1.098 OPS set single-season franchise record. Ward also clubbed a career-best 19 home runs, drove in a career-high 61 runs, stole 18 bases and walked 63 times.

