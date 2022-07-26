Wild Things logo

OTTAWA – Nick Ward went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, Daren Osby pitched seven strong innings and the Wild Things defeated the Ottawa Titans 4-2 Tuesday night at RCGT Park.

Washington scored three runs in the first inning and that was all the offense Osby (4-3) and two relievers needed. Osby gave up six hits and two runs. He walked only one batter and struck out three.

