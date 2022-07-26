OTTAWA – Nick Ward went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, Daren Osby pitched seven strong innings and the Wild Things defeated the Ottawa Titans 4-2 Tuesday night at RCGT Park.
Washington scored three runs in the first inning and that was all the offense Osby (4-3) and two relievers needed. Osby gave up six hits and two runs. He walked only one batter and struck out three.
Kenny Pierson pitched a scoreless inning and Lukas Young retired all three batters he faced in the ninth for his 13th save.
Washington’s pitchers received plenty of help from the fielders as the Wild Things turned three double plays.
Five of the first six Washington batters had hits as the Wild Things forged a 3-0 first-inning lead against Ottawa starter Chris Burica (5-4). Breland Almadova led off the game with a single, Scotty Dubrule singled and Andrew Czech rapped an RBI double to make it 1-0. Hector Roa added an RBI single and Ward’s single scored Czech to make the score 3-0.
In the third inning, with Roa at second base after a fielder’s choice and throwing error, Ward belted an RBI double to left field that put the Wild Things up 4-0.
Ottawa, the second-place team in the East Division, did all its scoring in the fifth inning when Jacob Talamante smacked a two-run single to cut the Wild Things’ lead to 4-2.
Washington is 3-1 on its six-game road trip to Canada.
