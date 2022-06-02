Third baseman Ian Walters blasted a three-run home run to lead the Washington Wild Things to a 6-3 victory over the Florence Y’Alls in a Frontier League game.
Walters’ blast came in the top of the sixth and gave Washington a 6-1 lead. His blast scored right fielder Hector Roa, and first baseman Ramon Osuna.
Walters singled in Roa during the fifth inning. Second baseman Scotty Dubrule eventually drove Walthers in with a groundout to give the Wild Things a 3-1 lead.
Shortstop Nick Ward hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to put Washington on the board.
Third baseman Craig Massey gave Florence the early lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Shortstop Alverti Chavez cracked a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut Washington’s lead in half, 6-3.
Hayden Pearce picked up the win, going 7 innings and allowing three earned runs. He struck out nine and walked just one.