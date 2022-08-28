The Wild Things got the help they needed from the Florence Y’alls to clinch the West Division title Sunday, but dropped their fifth in a row, not holding up their end of the bargain to clinch the division crown Sunday. Washington dropped the finale, 4-3, to the Lake Erie Crushers and with it was swept for the first time this season.

Washington struck first in the third with a sacrifice fly by Wagner Lagrange. The Wild Things had runners at first and third with nobody out in the second and failed to score and the sac fly gave Washington its only run despite the club getting the bases to be loaded with nobody out in the third.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In