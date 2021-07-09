He deserved better than his 0-3 record, but those are the breaks when it comes to pitching for the 2021 Wild Things.
Winnable stuff doesn’t always translate into winnable games.
Eight starts into McKenzie Mills’ stay in Washington, support remains an issue. He allowed only three hits over seven innings Friday night, walked only one batter and yet appeared to be on his way to another winless and luckless night on the mound.
Then, in an instant, the breaks and hits started happening for Washington and quickly switched Mills from hard-lucker loser to how-did-that-happen winner.
Washington scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, taking advantage of two errors by a New York outfielder, and rallied for a stunning 4-2 victory over the Boulders, giving Mills his first win of the season.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned at this level – it’s my first year in independent ball – is that winning is the most important thing,” said Mills, who entered the night having received only 15 runs of support in his first seven starts.
“It’s like being back in high school. A starting pitcher’s job here is to give his team an opportunity to win.”
Mills did that, but the most surprising twist of the night came in the ninth inning. Reliable relievers James Meeker and Zach Strecker each had pitched the past three nights and were not available. Jesus Balaguer pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Washington turned to 30-year-old Alex Boshers to close out the game. Boshers is the Wild Things’ pitching coach and was added to the active roster earlier this week.
Boshers earned the first save in his seven-year pro career, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
“Why I brought him in is Alex is my most veteran guy I can rely on tonight,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth explained. “I trust him enough to hire him and handle those guys, so I trust him to get three outs.”
Mills offered this assessment of Boshers’ pitching:
“He’s an experienced guy who’s not going to walk you. He hadn’t pitched to live batters in almost a year, but he might have a future in this game. Maybe he’ll get the itch.”
New York’s Ray Hernandez hit a two-run homer off Mills (1-3) in an odd top of the fifth inning, which included the Wild Things protesting the game.
Following a lengthy discussion between Washington manager Tom Vaeth and the three-man umpire crew umpire over the final out in the bottom of the fourth, the Wild Things protested the game, citing a rare fourth-out rule. The protest was withdrawn after Washington won the game.
The delay got Mills out of rhythm and the second pitch he threw in the fifth hit Boulders designated hitter Ryan Ramiz on the right arm. Hernandez followed by hitting a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a 2-0 New York lead.
In the seventh, Washington got a leadoff single from catcher Trevor Casanova and a one-out single from Brian Sharp. Nick Ward followed with an RBI single through the right side of the infield, and the ball got past right fielder Kevonte Mitchell for a two-base error, allowing Sharp to score and tie the game.
After Adrian Gomez walked, Grant Heyman doubled to score Ward and move Gomez to third base. Bralin Jackson then lofted what appeared to be a sacrifice fly to right centerfield, but Mitchell dropped the ball for another error as Gomez scored Washington’s fourth run.
It was Washington’s fourth win in as many games on this homestand.
“The guys are starting to believe in themselves and play up to their capabilities,” Vaeth said.