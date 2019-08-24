Kyle Davis hit a pair of groundouts, including one in the eighth inning to score the game-winning run, as Southern Illinois edged Washington, 2-1, at Wild Things Park Saturday night.
Davis’ softly hit RBI groundout to the left side of the infield scored Gianfranco Wawoe to break a 1-1 tie.
Southern Illinois opened the scoring in the first when Davis grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. Yeltsin Gudino scored from third to give the Miners a 1-0 lead.
Washington’s Shaine Hughes tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single to score J.R. Davis in the bottom of the third inning.
Starter Michael Austin scattered five hits, allowed one run and struck out six in seven innings for the Wild Things. Washington reliever James Meeker took the loss.