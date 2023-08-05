It was only one bad inning.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 3:15 am
Both pitches were belted by Gateway catchers and landed beyond the left field wall in the second inning. They gave the Grizzlies an early three-run lead and West Division-leading Gateway protected it behind the stellar pitching of starter Lukas Veinbergs and three relievers for a 5-2 victory.
“We elevated a couple of pitches,” Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth said. “We made a couple of mistakes and they got hit out of the park.”
To make it more frustrating, both of those mistakes were made while ahead in the count.
The first home run came off the bat of Willie Estrada, the Grizzlies’ backup catcher, who wasn’t even in the starting lineup until about an hour before first pitch. He was a replacement at designated hitter for Peter Zimmerman, the Frontier League’s RBI leader, who was a late scratch from the lineup. Zimmerman was hit in the batting helmet with a pitch Friday night.
Estrada smacked an 0-1 pitch from Washington left-handed starting pitcher Kobe Foster (3-5) for a two-run homer that gave Gateway a 2-0 lead. It was Estrada’s fourth home run of the season.
“We did want to get Estrada into the lineup because one thing he does do is hit lefthanders well,” Gateway manager Steve Brook said.
Two batters later, catcher Alex Hernandez fell behind 0-2 in the count but hit the next pitch from Foster for a solo homer and 3-0 Gateway lead. Hernandez entered the game with a .167 batting average. It was his third home run of the season and capped the best night of his pro career. Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a home run and double.
The 3-0 lead was enough for Veinbergs (7-3), who was pitching at Wild Things Park for the first time since last August when he took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning. Veinbergs looked more like that pitcher than the one who entered the game with a 5.94 ERA.
Veinbergs allowed four hits, one walk and two runs over six innings. He left with a 5-2 lead.
In his two career two starts in Washington, Veinbergs has pitched 14 innings and allowed only five hits.
“There are certain places that pitchers feel really comfortable and others where it feels like you’re throwing from 100 feet,” said Brook, who was a longtime pitcher in the Frontier League. “What you saw from Lukas tonight was a professional outing. He was throwing his splitter for strikes and mixed that with an offspeed pitch.”
Vaeth also pointed out that Veinbergs took what Washington’s hitters gave him.
“For some reason, his style is difficult for us,” he said. “That guy does a good job of using our aggressiveness against us.”
Washington twice closed to within two runs, at 3-1 in the fourth inning and 4-2 in the sixth, but that was as close as it would get.
In the fourth, Wes Darvill singled, moved to third on a Wagner Lagrange double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Czech.
In the sixth, Carson Clowers legged out a double, moved up on an infield single by Anthony Brocato and scored when Darvill grounded into a double play.
Nate Garkow, Alec Whaley and Trevor Tietz each pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Grizzlies. Tietz pitched the ninth for his first save.
For Washington, it continued a stretch of alternating wins and losses for eight consecutive games. If the Wild Things are to climb into the West Division playoff race – and the chances of that are getting slimmer with each loss – they need to put together an extended winning streak.
“In order for that to happen, you need to have consistency,” Vaeth said. “We’re working hard to find it.”
Gateway leads the all-time series against Washington, 59-58. … The Wild Things are 0-8 in home games when they score two runs or fewer.
