JOLIET, ILL – Joliet’s Cole Cook was very.
Washington’s Justin Showalter was just better.
The Wild Things’ starter pitched a six-hit shutout as Washington avoided a sweep with a 1-0 win Thursday night after losing the first two to the Slammers (16-20).
Showalter improved to 3-1 after striking out four and walking one over nine innings.
Cook suffered his first loss of the season after allowing one earned run on four hits over eight to fall to 4-1. He struck out eight and walked one. Evy Ruibal relieved Cook after the eighth.
The Wild Things (16-20) scored the only run they would need in the fifth on Abraham Sequera’s two-out double to left field that scored Scotty Dubrule.
Dubrule singled to left with one out, and advanced to second on an error before scoring.
Sequera and Dubrule were also involved in an inning-ending double play in the second that stopped the Slammers from scoring.
Joliet’s Lane Baremore and Tyler DupretoJohnson hit back-to-back singled with one out in the second before Matt Feinstein hit a grounder that was fielded by Sequera, who fired to Dubrule, and Andrew Czech received the throw from Dubrule at first for the final out.
Sequera and Czech turned a double play in the fifth after GJ Hill tripled to lead off the frame. Baremore hit a grounder to Sequera, who tagged Hill and threw a strike to Czech for the second out. A flyout to left field ended the threat.
Dubrule had two of Washington’s four hits. Wagner Lagrange added a single.
The Wild Things are at Gateway (21-14) this evening at 7:45.
