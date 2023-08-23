SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Blake Berry hit a two-run homer and Luis Perez pitched six strong innings as the Schaumburg Boomers defeated the Wild Things 6-4 Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.
Berry’s homer in the third inning off Washington starter Hayden Shenefield (2-5) gave Schaumburg a 4-2 lead.
Perez and four relievers were able to protect the lead, something the Boomers were unable to do Tuesday night in a 20-13 loss to Washington in the series opener.
Perez (7-4) allowed four hits and two runs. He did not issue a walk and struck out five. Kristian Scott got the game’s final two outs for his first save.
The lone runs against Perez came in the top of the second inning when Caleb McNeely was hit by a pitch and scored on Melvin Novoa’s home run to left centerfield. It was Novoa’s seventh homer of the season.
Washington closed to within 4-3 in the sixth when Lagrange and Andrew Czech hit consecutive doubles.
Shenefield gave up nine hits and four runs (two earned) over five innings. Schaumburg scored two runs in the first inning on a fielding error.
The Boomers scored two insurance runs in the eighth against reliever Justin Goossen-Brown. Washington loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth but could score only one run, when pinch-hitter Tommy Caufield was hit by a pitch.
After having 18 hits Tuesday, the Wild Things were held to six in the second game of the series.
