The Wild Things’ 16-6 victory Saturday night over the Empire State Greys was one of the best wins of the season. That’s not because of the number of runs scored or the margin of victory. It’s because of those who played significant roles in the outcome.
Third baseman Tommy Caufield drove in a career-high five runs, Robert Chayka, J.C. Santini and Jack Cone combined for six hits, four runs and four RBI, and pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown (1-0) picked up his first win with the Wild Things by tossing 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Caufield, Chayka and Cone are true rookies. Goossen-Brown, like Caufield and Cone, has been with the Wild Things for less than a week.
“Any good team needs to have contributions from everyone on the roster,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said.
In addition to the rookies and newcomers, Washington received production from its experienced players. Catcher Melvin Novoa and left fielder Wagner Lagrange hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run sixth inning and second baseman Scotty Dubrule drove in two runs.
Caufield had the biggest night for Washington. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI groundout in the second inning, a run-scoring triple in the third that gave Washington an 8-2 lead and a three-run double in the sixth that made it 14-6.
Caufield also flew out to the wall in straightaway center field in the fifth inning, which meant had that ball traveled one foot farther, then he would have stepped to the plate in the eighth inning needing only a single to hit for the cycle.
Not bad for a guy who has been in Washington only a few days. Caufield completed his collegiate career at Millersville earlier this month in the NCAA Division II World Series. He was the PSAC East Player of the Year in 2022.
“Last year, I had more talk with scouts. This year, not so much, so I decided to get right into pro ball,” Caufield said of his decision to sign with the Wild Things and not wait for the major league draft in July. “Tom had been in contact with my coach at Millersville.”
Vaeth also received a ringing endorsement of Caufield via text message from former Wild Things shortstop Nick Ward, who is currently in the Philadelphia Phillies’ farm system. Ward and Caufield had worked out together in the offseason.
“I was told that Tommy’s a gamer,” Vaeth said. “He’s a kid who understands how to get offensive production. He knows how to get the barrel on the baseball. He had close to 40 extra-base hits this year.”
Washington batted around in two innings, the third and the sixth. Empire State starting pitcher Ryan Sandberg (1-4) exited the game during the third inning after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Nick Gotta. Four of the next six Washington batters had extra-base hits, including back-to-back triples by Chayka and Caufield.
Empire State cut a 9-3 deficit to 9-6 in the fifth inning before Goossen-Brown replaced starter Arrison Perez with two outs in the fifth inning. Goossen-Brown allowed only one hit – and infield single.
“Goose put up, well, goose eggs,” Vaeth quipped. “We needed that.”
