When last seen at Wild Things Park, back in September, the Schaumburg Boomers were frolicking around the home-plate area, mugging for photographs and taking turns hoisting the Frontier League Cup, given to the championship series winner.
The Boomers had just delivered a gut punch to Washington by rolling to a lopsided victory in the decisive Game 5 to win their fourth league title.
Some of the key players in that game were back on the turf Friday night but this time, with the stakes not nearly as lofty, Washington rolled to a 7-0 victory before an enthusiastic crowd of 3,202.
It was a strong all-around game by the Wild Things. Rob Whalen (5-1) threw seven shutout innings, Andrew Czech hit two of the Wild Things’ three home runs and Nick Ward went 4-for-4 and reached base five times.
“That was a good win,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth confirmed. “I know we caught a team getting off the bus at 10 a.m., but you take wins when you can get them. I’m sure we’ll see a pushback from Schaumburg and see their A-game (Saturday).”
Whalen scattered six hits, did not issue a walk and struck out nine, but the biggest development, as far as the Wild Things are concerned, was the power surge by Czech, Washington’s first baseman.
The two home runs were the first of the season for Czech and ended his string of 26 consecutive regular-season games dating back to last year without a round-tripper. Czech did hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the finals at Schaumburg.
Czech, who put up video game-like power numbers at Walsh University before joining the Wild Things last June, admitted that he is relieved to hit his first two home runs of the season.
“For sure. I knew they would come eventually,” Czech said. “I had been seeing the ball well and working on some things every day in batting practice.”
Vaeth pointed out that Czech, who hit 15 home runs during his rookie season, hit long balls in clusters.
“It was nice to see him get positive results. Last year, he was streaky. His home runs came in bunches,” Vaeth said. “You have to remember that last year he played a lot of baseball before he came here and this was the first time he didn’t have a spring season.”
Washington opened the scoring in the third inning when Ward singled and scored when newcomer Jared Mang grounded a double just inside the third-base bag that rolled into the left-field corner.
The Wild Things pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. Czech drew a leadoff walk, Hector Roa followed with a double and both players scored on Ian Walters’ single.
Czech hit solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings. The first was just inside the right-field foul pole, the second went the opposite way to left centerfield, just to the right of the scoreboard.
Between the Czech home runs, Ward belted a two-run homer to center field. It was Ward’s ninth home run of the season, moving him into a tie for the league lead with Schaumburg’s Braxton Davidson, who did not play in the game.
Czech’s first home run, along with Ward’s, came off Schaumburg starter Kyle Arjona (1-2), who stymied the Wild Things in Game 5. This time, Arjona was touched for 10 hits and six runs in six innings.
Following Whalen’s seven strong innings, Kenny Pierson and Chistian James followed with one scoreless inning each to complete the shutout.
Extra bases
Prior to the game, Washington released outfielder L.G. Castillo and acquired Mang from Lake Erie to complete an earlier trade. Castillo started 20 games and was batting .236 with one run and five RBI. Mang had a .296 batting average and two home runs with the Crushers. Mang played last year with Southern Illinois and smacked 10 home runs and drove in 46 for the Miners. … It was the first time Schaumburg has been shut out this season.