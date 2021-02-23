The Washington Wild Things announced Tuesday that right fielder Hector Roa has re-signed for the 2021 Frontier League season. Roa has been with the organization since 2017 and was a postseason all-star in 2019.
Roa hit a career-high 18 home runs and drove in a career-best 70 runs in 93 games during 2019 the most-season for the independent league. Roa also connected with 21 doubles and six triples while batting .288. The home run total was tied for the best in the league and the 70 RBI ranked fourth and six triples were second.
“Roa continues to be a force in the league and the face of our franchise,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He provides great positive energy to his teammates and brings his passion for the game to the ballpark daily. We are happy he has made Washington home and we will continue to put him in positions to succeed.”
Roa also was a force on defense in 2019 as he recorded 16 outfield assists in 90 games.
With 201 career RBI, Roa is 15 shy of the Wild Things record of 216 held by Chris Sidick (2005-10).