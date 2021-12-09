Outfielder Hector Roa liked playing baseball in Washington so much that he decided to stick around for a while.
The Wild Things announced Thursday a contract extension with Roa, the franchise’s all-time RBI leader. Roa will spend his fifth season of Frontier League baseball with the Wild Things in 2022.
Roa’s 260 RBI are the most in team history. The former Houston Astros minor leaguer is also tied atop the franchise’s home runs leaderboard at 57 with Jacob Dempsey. He is second in runs (215), hits (412), and triples (24) and fourth in doubles with 60.
In 2021, Roa moved from right field to center field and played in at least 93 games for the fourth-consecutive Frontier League campaign. He batted .293 with 14 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs. He drove in 59 and had a career-high 15 stolen bases.
“Roa has grown a lot since his first season in 2017. Now he lives in Washington County year-round, gives more hitting lessons and is an active member in our community helping youth baseball players,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He has become a fan favorite here in Washington and one of the most dynamic players in the Frontier League. Our experienced players are held to a high standard and Roa knows his run production is key.”
Roa works at C-Side Sports Academy, which is run by former Wild Things outfielder Chris Sidick, who holds the franchise record for games played with 588. Roa has played in 373.
“For next year my goal is the same as every year – try to help the team win by any means,” said Roa.