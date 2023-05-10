The Wild Things got down to the Frontier League limit of 24 active players Wednesday by putting outfielder Hector Roa on the inactive list ahead of the season opener Friday night in Evansville.
Placing Roa on the inactive list means Washington retains his Frontier League rights and he can be added to the active roster at a later date, though that seems unlikely to happen.
Roa posted the following on his Facebook page: “Thank you Washington for all the unconditional love and support throughout these past six years. I love you all for accepting me. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with my teammates, staff members and the rest of Washington. I will forever be grateful.”
The 28-year-old Roa is the franchise’s career leader in home runs (63) and is the second-longest tenured player in Wild Things history, having played five Frontier League seasons and in 459 games.
Roa played his first four Wild Things seasons as a right fielder but split time last year between right and center field. He is coming off a season in which he batted .265 and hit six home runs, the latter number his lowest total in a season since his first year of professional baseball in 2012.
Washington manager Tom Vaeth admitted the final roster decisions of spring training were difficult. Left-handed reliever Kenny Piersen, who a key member of the bullpen last season, was traded Tuesday to the Quebec Capitales. The Frontier League’s quirky roster rules, with its Rookie, Experienced and Veteran classifications, limits teams to 14 players who are among the latter two categories. With Roa being inactive and Piersen traded, the Wild Things are down to the 14-player limit.
“We had to have some turnover,” Vaeth said, “to make room for the next generation of Wild Things. Third-year guys, in this league, you can’t keep them here for six, seven, eight years. You just can’t do it. The rules don’t allow it.”
Play ball!
The Frontier League season begins tonight with three games. Washington is one of 10 teams that begin play Friday.
The Wild Things’ home opener is Tuesday (7:05 p.m.) against the New York Boulders.
Who’s in charge?
There are six new managers in the league, including former major league players Richie Sexson (Windy City) and Chris Widger (Sussex County).
Former Wild Things manager and Canonsburg native Mark Mason is the new manager of the Empire State Greys. Mason spent the past nine years in the Atlantic League as manager of the York Revolution. He inherits an Empire State team that does not play a home game and was awful in 2022, posting a 6-90 record.
The other new managers are P.J. Phillips (New Jersey), Chad Rhoads (Florence) and Jared Lemieux (Lake Erie).
New home
New Jersey will no longer play its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair. The Jackals have moved to Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson. The 91-year-old Hinchcliffe Stadium is one of the few remaining Negro League ballparks and is being renovated for Frontier League play. Washington will play one series at New Jersey, June 6-8.
