Hector Roa

Ed Thompson/For the O-R

Outfielder Hector Roa, who has played 459 Frontier League games with the Wild Things, will not be on the opening day roster.

The Wild Things got down to the Frontier League limit of 24 active players Wednesday by putting outfielder Hector Roa on the inactive list ahead of the season opener Friday night in Evansville.

Placing Roa on the inactive list means Washington retains his Frontier League rights and he can be added to the active roster at a later date, though that seems unlikely to happen.

Sports Editor

Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006.

