He trudges out to the field every afternoon in the hot sun for batting practice and battles to overcome terminal pull-hitter’s disease. A dead pull hitter for much of his career, Hector Roa has been going the opposite way more often this season and the Wild Things have been reaping the rewards.
Roa, who earlier this season became the franchise’s all-time home run leader, smacked a two-run homer the opposite way, to right field, in the fifth inning that jump-started Washington’s offense Tuesday night and provided a 2-1 lead against Windy City.
That was all the offense Washington starting pitcher Sandro Cabrera and two relievers needed as the Wild Things went on to a 4-1 victory in front of only 637, the smallest announced crowd in Washington history.
Roa’s home run came off Windy City starter Miguel Ausua (1-4), who had surrendered nine runs in four innings to the Wild Things in a game less than two weeks ago. This time, Ausua breezed through four innings and led 1-0 entering the fifth.
Andrew Czech got Washington going with a leadoff single to centerfield in the fifth and Roa followed with his third home run of the season, a high shot to the right of the video board in right field.
Before the inning ended, Washington would take a 3-1 lead. Jared Mang followed Roa’s home run with a single, then advanced on a delayed steal of second base. A wild pitch moved Mang to third base and he scored when Ian Walters grounded out.
The Wild Things made it 4-1 in the seventh. Walters led off with a single and was bunted to second by Alex Alvarez. Walters scored when Cole Brannen’s infielder chopper was thrown away for an error.
Windy City had plenty of chances early in the game against Cabrera (5-2), a lefty who went 6 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 121 pitches. Cabrera, however, allowed only one run, that coming in the fourth inning as a sacrifice fly by Nikola Vasic scored Joshuan Sandoval and gave Windy City a 1-0 lead.
The ThunderBolts left two runners on base in five of the first seven innings, including the seventh when Cabrera exited with runners on first and second and two outs. Christian James relieved Cabrera and struck out Jake Boone to end the threat.
James pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three. Luka Young pitched the ninth inning and struck out three for his ninth save.
Mock exit
Washington placed pitcher Eric Mock on the inactive list Tuesday.
Mock informed the Wild Things on Monday that he was leaving the team to pursue another job opportunity.
Mock spent only 12 days with the Wild Things after being signed following his release from the Cleveland Guardians’ farm system. He pitched in four games and gave up only one run in 7 1/3 innings. He started the first game of the doubleheader Saturday at Lake Erie.
Mock’s exit leaves Washington shorthanded. They have only 23 active players – one shy of the league minimum – and 11 pitchers.
Washington’s Tom Vaeth said he is actively looking for another pitcher to sign to fill the open roster spot, but like every other manager in the Frontier League he is finding pitching difficult to find.
The lack of available pitching is the result of several factors. One is that major league organizations released fewer minor-league players this spring than in any year in recent memory. Major League Baseball also pushed its draft back to mid-July from its usual mid-June timeslot, and many college seniors are reluctant to sign with an independent team prior to the draft. The MLB Draft League, which features draft-eligible players, is in its second season and its six teams have taken many recent college seniors who would have otherwise been targeted by Frontier League teams.
“There’s not a whole lot out there,” Vaeth said. “There are a lot of kids just sitting on the couch. There are not a lot of kids interested in going out and playing indy ball.
“If you’ve been in independent baseball for any length of time and didn’t see this coming, then shame on you. When the Draft League came about, you could see this was going to be a problem. … But if you’re a 24-year-old college senior, you’re probably not getting drafted. Kids are choosing to go to the Draft League but there are only so many prospects out there.”