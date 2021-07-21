It was a good Wednesday, both on and off the field for Epuipe Quebec, the Frontier League team that has played each of its first 46 games on the road because of the closed border between the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the field, Miguel Cienfuegos continued his mastery of the Wild Things as he pitched into the seventh inning, Jeffry Parra belted a home run off the scoreboard and Quebec had 13 hits as it ended Washington’s nine-game home winning streak by defeating the Wild Things, 6-2.
Off the field, the Frontier League announced that Quebec will be returning home for the first time July 30. Border restrictions have been loosened and Frontier League teams will be able to enter Canada for games.
“There was a meeting Monday afternoon with different levels of (Canadian) government present to make it legal,” Quebec manager Patrick Scalabrini said. “They had immigration there, the health department. The Toronto Blue Jays are playing at home July 30 and, this part was big for us, the MLS soccer team was given permission to begin play at home this weekend in Montreal.”
According to Scalabrini, players will have to be tested for the virus before entering Canada and will have to show proof of being vaccinated and receiving all doses.
“As I understand it, there is will no other restrictions, no bubbles,” he said.
“This has made a big-time difference for our guys. When we were told in mid-June that we weren’t returning, a lot of guys hit the wall. They were worrying about not returning … ever.”
Quebec will play 20 home games split between Quebec City and Trois-Rivières. Scalabrini can’t wait to return to Quebec.
“Quebec City is a special place in independent baseball,” he said. “The players who have been there are excited about returning. The guys who have never been there are excited because they have been told that it’s a great place, a special place.”
Cienfuegos (4-4), a soft-tossing rookie lefthander, continued to do special things against Washington. He allowed only one run in 6 2/3 innings and beat the Wild Things for the second time in three starts. In 18 2/3 innings pitched against Washington, Cienfuegos has yielded only two runs for an ERA of 0.97. Against the rest of the league, his ERA is 6.47.
“Whatever the reason, we don’t see him real well,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said.
Quebec took a 1-0 lead in the third when L.P. Pelletier tripled off Washington starter Daren Osby (1-3) and scored on a single by David Glaude. Quebec never trailed the rest of the way.
Parra hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to lead off the fourth, and Gunner Rainey’s sacrifice fly scored Connor Panas to make it 3-0.
Washington scored its first run in the fourth as Bralin Jackson doubled and scored on a two-out single by Hector Roa.
Quebec widened the gap to 5-1 with two runs in the seventh. Glaude had an RBI double and scored on a single by Panas.
Washington finally chased Cienfuegos in the bottom of the seventh. Scotty Dubrule bounced a one-out double down the left-field line and scored when reliever Marshall Shill issued a bases-loaded walk to Andrew Sohn.
Cienfuegos allowed seven hits but walked only one batter. He struck out five.
“He changed planes,” Vaeth said. “He’s go down, he’d go up. We chased to many up and out of the zone. It didn’t help that the balls we put barrels to found leather.”
Quebec tacked on a run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly by Pelletier pushing across Rainey, who had doubled.
“We kept it close and stayed within striking distance,” Vaeth said. “A couple of runs late hurt.”