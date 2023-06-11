QUEBEC CITY – The Wild Things took a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Quebec used a four-run third and three-run seventh to avoid a sweep in a 10-1 victory Sunday afternoon.
Washington (12-15) scored its lone run with two outs after Anthony Brocato singled to left field, stole second and scored on Tristan Peterson’s base hit.
The Wild Things didn’t have an extra-base hit, but the Capitales (12-14) had three, including Kyle Crowl’s three-run homer in the third.
Marc-Antoine Lebreux led off the third with a bunt single and moved to second on Sam Abbott’s walk before scoring on an error as Emile Boies put down a sacrifice bunt.
Ruben Castro lined out and Crowl’s shot to left field scored Abbott and Boies for a 4-1 advantage.
The three-run cushion was all the offense winning pitcher Steven Fuentes would need, as he improved to 2-0 after yielding one earned runs on four hits over seven. He struck out and walked three. Kenny Pierson and Franklin Parra pitched a clean eighth and ninth.
Arrison Perez dropped to 0-2 after allowing five runs (four earned) over four. He didn’t record and strikeout and walked two.
Abbott hit a solo shot to right in the fourth to extended the home team’s lead to 5-1. Abbott added a second RBI with a double in the seventh.
Abbott, Crowl, T.J. White, Juremi Profar and Tyler Blaum had two hits apiece. Blaum added two RBI.
Washington hosts Ottawa (11-16) Tuesday evening at 7:05.
