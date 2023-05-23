Brennan Price homered and drove in four runs as Florence rolled to a 12-1 thumping of the Wild Things on Tuesday night.
Price hit a three-run homer in Florence’s four-run fourth inning. The Y’alls also scored four times in the third.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brennan Price homered and drove in four runs as Florence rolled to a 12-1 thumping of the Wild Things on Tuesday night.
Price hit a three-run homer in Florence’s four-run fourth inning. The Y’alls also scored four times in the third.
Sam Plash homered, doubled and scored three times, Craig Massey had three RBI and former Wild Things outfielder Cole Brannen went 3-for-3 for the Y’alls.
Florence had 16 hits against three Washington pitchers. Justin Showalter (0-1) gave up eight runs in four innings.
The Wild Things have lost three in a row.
Washington’s lone run scored on an RBI double in the fourth inning by Melvin Novoa, cutting Florence’s lead to 8-1. Novoa and Tristian Peterson each had two hits. The Wild Things were held to five hits by three Florence pitchers.
Florence starter Edgar Martinez (1-0) allowed four hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.