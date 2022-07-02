AVON, Ohio – Washington pitchers allowed only one run en route to a doubleheader sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers, 9-1 and 1-0, Saturday at Mercy Health Stadium.
In the opening game, Jared Mang hit a two-run homer against his former team, Wagner Lagrange smacked a two-run double and four Washington pitchers combined on an eight-hitter. Eric Mock started and went 3 1/3 innings. Kenny Pierson (2-1) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Christian James and Kaleb McCullough each tossed one inning.
The two-run double by Lagrange, who went 3-for-4, gave Washington a 2-0 lead in the third, and the Wild Things tacked on seven runs over the final two innings. Cole Brannen had a triple and drove in two runs.
Washington starter Stephen Knapp and three relievers combined on a six-hit shutout in the second game. Knapp went three innings and was followed by Hayden Pearce (4-1), Pierson and Luke Young, who got the final five outs for his eighth save.
Young entered with Lake Erie runners on first and third with one out in the sixth inning. Connor Owings hit a line drive back that to Young, who snagged the ball and threw to first base for an inning-ending double play.
The game’s only run scored in the second inning. Lagrange began the inning with a single off Lake Erie starter Matt Mulhearn (0-2) and moved up a base on a wild pitch. An error allowed Lagrange to move to third base and he scored on a single by Andrew Czech.