There is no denying that the strength of the Wild Things last season was their bullpen. That’s where James Meeker, B.J. Sabol, Dan Kubiuk and Zach Strecker resided.
They were the most significant reasons Washington was able to erase a nine-game deficit on July 5, charge to a division title, and eventually come within one win of the Frontier League championship.
The numbers the relievers posted were impressive, to say the least.
Meeker pitched 31 2/3 innings last year and did not give up a run before having his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Sabol ended his career with a string of 24 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings covering the regular season and playoffs.
Kubiuk allowed only three runs in 21 innings.
Strecker became the Frontier League’s all-time saves leader.
Washington’s bullpen was able to put a sudden end to games when the Wild Things led after six innings.
Jake Pilarski hopes to put up numbers this summer that are similar to what those four pitchers did a year ago.
With Meeker in affiliated ball and Sabol and Strecker retired, Washington’s bullpen needed a makeover. That’s where Pilarski, a Fox Chapel High School graduate, figures into this story.
Washington acquired Pilarski in an offseason trade with Lake Erie. Though a starter in his rookie year with the Crushers, Pilarski is being turned into a reliever.
“With Lake Erie, I didn’t see enough with his third and fourth pitches, but I know what he had and that was a plus-fastball and an out pitch behind it,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “You saw what that combination did for Meeker.”
It also didn’t hurt that Pilarski is a local guy, having played high school ball in the WPIAL.
“That’s a big reason why we traded for him,” Vaeth said. “I liked what I saw and the fact that he was a local guy added to it.”
With the exception of a few months with a collegiate summer league team, Pilarski has no significant experience as a reliever. That hasn’t diminished his enthusiasm for the role.
“They seemed to have their five starters set, so seventh, eighth, ninth inning, whatever they need me to pitch, I’ll do,” Pilarski said.
Pilarski was a starter at Division III Virginia Wesleyan, where he had a 22-4 record over his last three seasons, one of which was cut short because of the pandemic. In 2018, he was 11-0 and pitched Virginia Wesleyan to its first appearance in the Division III tournament.
Given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, Pilarski transferred to The Citadel for the 2021 season. So how did somebody transfer in their fifth year to a military school?
“As a grad transfer, I wasn’t in the corps,” Pilarski pointed out. “I didn’t have early wakeup calls. I lived off campus. I was a regular student.”
He was a good pitcher, too, throwing 87 innings for The Citadel and striking out 93. That helped him get a spot in Lake Erie’s starting rotation. He made his pro debut for the Crushers last year at Wild Things Park. He started three games against Washington, posting a 1-1 record. In each of the final two outings against the Wild Things, he allowed only one run.
Pilarski had a 3-4 record and 5.32 ERA with the Crushers and struck out 66 in 66 innings.
“I didn’t pitch as well as I wanted, but I learned a lot from the guys at Lake Erie,” Pilarski said. “I must have impressed someone enough to get traded here.”