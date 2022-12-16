Nick Ward

Shortstop Nick Ward can be all smiles because his contract was purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies organization after he played three years with the Wild Things.

The Washington Wild Things announced Friday evening that the contract of shortstop Nick Ward has been purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ward, an MVP candidate this past summer in the Frontier League and three-year member of the Wild Things, becomes the 47th player in club history to have his contract picked up by an affiliated organization.

