The Washington Wild Things announced Friday evening that the contract of shortstop Nick Ward has been purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ward, an MVP candidate this past summer in the Frontier League and three-year member of the Wild Things, becomes the 47th player in club history to have his contract picked up by an affiliated organization.
Ward played in 82 games in 2022 and batted .349. Ward also had a career-best 19 home runs and drove in a career-high 61 runs, to go along with 18 stolen bases and 63 walks.
“A bittersweet day for the Wild Things organization,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “Obviously, we are beyond thrilled for Nick to have this opportunity, especially with his hometown team, but it’s always tough to lose a player of Nick’s caliber. He has done just about everything you can do in his two years here. ... He’s been a leader both on and off the field, endeared himself to the fanbase and was a perennial MVP candidate.”
“This signing is not only a great thing for the organization but really also for the league. When a guy like Nick, with all he’s done, gets an opportunity, it just gives credit and hope to all the players that chase their dreams in indy ball. He will forever be a special part of the Wild Things’ family and we wish him all the best with Philadelphia.”
In two Frontier League seasons, the Wild Things had a 76-34 with Ward in the leadoff spot of the lineup in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.