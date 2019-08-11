Elijah MacNamee homered, tripled and drove in four runs, leading Evansville to a 9-2 win over Washington in a Frontier League game Sunday evening before a sellout crowd of 3,291 at Wild Things Park.
Evansville won the final three games in the four-game series.
MacNamee hit a two-run homer in the first inning off A.J. Bogucki (2-4) and a two-run triple in the third, staking Otters starter Matt Burleton (1-0) to an early 4-0 lead. Burleton allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over seven innings.
Hector Roa drove in both runs for Washington. In the sixth, Roa singled home Jose Medina, who had tripled.
Washington begins a three-game series Tuesday at Joliet.