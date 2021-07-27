Daren Osby was nearly unhittable and the Washington Wild Things hit just about everything the New Jersey Jackals had to offer in breezing to an 8-0 victory in Frontier League action Tuesday at Wild Things Park.
Osby got his first career shutout and retired the last 16 batters he faced. He used 117 pitchers, of which only one went for a basehit.
It was Osby’s third career complete game as he had two with Joliet earlier in his career. Osby (2-3) had seven strikeout and two walks. The lone hit off Osby came off the bat of Dalton Combs, a triple in the first inning. Osby got a pop up to second base and a fly out to centerfield to stop Combs from scoring.
While Osby was mowing down batters, Wild Things batters were whacking home runs, four of them, to turn the game into a laugher. It was only the third time Washington (26-27) hit four home runs in a game. The Wild Things have never had five home runs in a game.
Washington drew first blood in the bottom of the second inning. Hector Roa launched his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to open the inning. Two batters later, Joe Campagna sent a two-run blast over the left field wall to make it 3-0. It was his seventh home run of the season.
Bralin Jackson kept the home run attack going in the third inning, when he blasted a two-run home run after a Scott Dubrule single that made the lead 5-0. It also was his seventh home run of the season.
The Wild Things finally chased New Jersey starter Spencer Hereford in the fourth. Hereford walked the first two batters he faced after getting Campagna out. Andrew Sohn then smacked a book rule double that drove in a run, making it 6-0.
Chase Ingram was brought in to replace Hereford, who lasted 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs, all earned, on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Andrew Czech cracked his 13th home run in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. The inning didn’t end until Dubrule drove in Sohn iwtha single after Sohn walked and stole second base. It was the eighth straight game Dubrule had at least one hit.
The Wild Things added a final run in the sixth inning.
Czech is now just two home runs shy of tying Ray Hernandez of New York for the league lead.
Earlier in the day, the Wild Things traded for Dan Kubiuk from the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the Class AA American Association for a player to be named later.
Kubiuk has had limited playing time because he was the punter on Northwestern’s football team.
To make room for Kubiuk, the Wild Things traded John Murphy to the Gateway Grizzlies for a player to be named later. Murphy, a 6-4, 225-pound right handed pitcher had a 1-1 record with a 6.88 ERA.
Murphy allowed just one run in his last four appearances over 3 1/3 innings.